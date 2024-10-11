Juventus may shorten Teun Koopmeiners’ recovery time as he deals with a rib injury. The midfielder has been a key player for the Bianconeri since joining in the last transfer window, but he suffered a knock in his last two matches and had to leave the field early due to physical discomfort.

Rib injuries typically need time to heal naturally, often taking up to a month for full recovery. As a result, Juventus will likely be without Koopmeiners for their upcoming game against Lazio once club football resumes. However, the club is working hard to ensure his return as soon as possible.

According to Calciomercato, Koopmeiners might even make it to the bench for the Lazio match. Juventus is reportedly designing a special protective device for his rib, allowing him to play without interfering with the healing process. This solution could make him available for selection sooner while ensuring it doesn’t prolong his recovery time.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has begun to get used to his new teammates and how we play, so losing him at this stage of the term is a big blow.