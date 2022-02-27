Jorginho
Juventus could finally get their hands on Jorginho with the help of Russia

February 27, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been the biggest news around the world lately, and it could change things in the world of football.

Roman Abramovich is one of the most well known Russians and he owns Chelsea football club.

He has transferred the club’s stewardship, but he might still lose his big asset if the UK government takes it away from him as a form of sanction against Russia.

If Chelsea encounters some problems because of that, Calciomercato says some of their players will leave.

One of the first players that could depart the London club is Jorginho.

The Brazilian-Italian has been keen on a return to Serie A where he previously played for Napoli.

The report claims he has been a long-term target of Juventus, and this development gives the Bianconeri renewed hope that they could get their man eventually.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been one of the world’s best midfielders in the last few seasons as he continues to deliver fine performances for Chelsea.

The Azzurri star won the Champions League and Euro 2020 last year and that made more fans realise how underrated he has been.

If he moves to Turin, Juve would have one of the finest players around in Max Allegri’s squad, and that will give it a major lift.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Mikkel February 27, 2022 at 3:18 pm

    Keep Dybala and buy Bremer and a clone of Coman or Chiesa. Sell Rabiot and Bernadeschi. Jorginho is too old and slow.

