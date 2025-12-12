Luciano Spalletti’s early period at Juventus has required a pragmatic approach as he has relied heavily on the players he encountered upon his arrival. Rather than implementing major structural changes immediately, he maintained a system based on a back three. Injuries within the defensive unit further restricted his options, preventing him from adopting the back four that he historically prefers. As key players gradually return to fitness, the situation is beginning to shift, offering him greater tactical flexibility at a crucial stage of the season. Among those nearing a comeback is Gleison Bremer, whose availability could significantly influence the manager’s approach as Juventus prepares for what will be a demanding encounter with Bologna.

Potential Tactical Shift

Bologna have been one of the league’s strongest and most consistent sides this season, which heightens the importance of Juventus presenting a solid and adaptable structure. The men in black and white will be eager to avoid further setbacks, particularly after their defeat to Napoli in their most recent league outing. The return of established defenders has encouraged discussion over whether this is the moment for Spalletti to adjust his system. A back four would mirror his long-standing tactical principles and could offer a more balanced framework against opponents who exert considerable pressure and move the ball with intensity. With a wider range of defensive choices now available, Spalletti appears better equipped to adopt the structure he favours.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Expectations for the Bologna Fixture

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the time has now come for Spalletti to deploy a back four for the first time in his tenure at Juventus. The report suggests that the manager finally has sufficient personnel to implement this change and that he is likely to introduce it in the match against Bologna. Such a shift would aim to restore stability following the setback against Napoli while also providing a platform to secure an important victory. As the team gradually regains key players, Spalletti’s decisions in the coming weeks may shape both Juventus’ tactical identity and their pursuit of consistent results.