Juventus and Hull City are discussing forming an alliance that could see the Bianconeri send some players to the English club for further development.

Hull plays in the English Championship, which is the equivalent of Serie B in Italy, but the standard there is much better than Italy’s second division.

Almost every season, they are one of the clubs battling to finish inside automatic promotion places, so they are a club with a competitive pedigree.

Juve has sent several talents out on loan from its Next Gen team, but most end up in Italian clubs, which could offer them limited experience.

Vice-president of Hull City, Tan Kesler, has now opened up on talks between them and Juve, saying, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“We will go to meet Juventus again because they have some very interesting players.”

Adding: “They took us on an exclusive tour to observe players to develop in the future. It’s a very thorough recruitment.”

Juve FC Says

We have some fine talents who will develop better if they are loaned out to a tough competition like the English Championship.

If both clubs reach this agreement, we could also have access to some top talents developing at the English club and bring them into our Next Gen side.