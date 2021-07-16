Juventus could frustrate Atalanta’s effort to cash in on Romero this summer

Juventus has to regret letting Cristian Romero leave them for Atalanta on loan with an option to buy now.

The Argentinian has been in fine form since he moved to Bergamo and has now won the Copa America with his national team.

He has seen his stock rise in the last year and he is now set to join an even bigger club.

Manchester United and other top European clubs want to sign him and Tuttojuve says he could be sold for around 40m to 50m euros by La Dea this summer.

He is halfway through a two-year loan stint with them and they paid just 2m euros to take him on loan.

They can make the transfer a permanent one for just 16m euros, payable over three seasons.

This means they can cash in on him this summer for a huge profit before exercising their option to make his move from Juve permanent.

But the report says Juve could frustrate that since he is still only on loan at the Bergamo club.

It says the Bianconeri can demand that he remains with them for another year until they make his transfer permanent because he is technically still their player at the moment.