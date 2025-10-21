Kobbie Mainoo could be allowed to leave Manchester United this season as he seeks more regular game time. The young midfielder expressed his desire to move before the campaign began, with Juventus and several other clubs reportedly showing interest in securing his signature. Despite this, the Red Devils initially rejected his request to leave on loan, leaving Mainoo with limited opportunities to feature in the first team.

At present, Mainoo is far from breaking into United’s starting XI, a situation that has understandably caused frustration for the player. However, the club is reportedly now open to the possibility of a temporary departure, recognising the importance of regular match experience for his continued development.

Mainoo’s Ambitions and Career Development

The midfielder is determined to be part of the England squad for the World Cup next year, a goal that is contingent on consistent playing time at club level. To achieve this, he has continued to push for a loan move, with multiple clubs reportedly willing to accommodate him if the opportunity arises. One of them is Juventus, and the Bianconeri will be delighted to hear that United is now becoming open to the midfielder leaving in January, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb.

Potential Moves in the January Transfer Window

Manchester United now believe it may be beneficial for Mainoo to gain experience elsewhere rather than remaining on the bench at Old Trafford. By allowing him to move temporarily, the club can ensure he continues to develop his abilities while retaining the possibility of reintegrating him in the future. When the January transfer window opens, Juventus could make a formal approach to secure his signature, presenting Mainoo with the chance to play regularly in a highly competitive environment.