Since his time at Lecce in Serie A, Morten Hjulmand has remained a player Juventus would like to add to their squad, and the Bianconeri continue to monitor his progress closely. His performances in Italy first brought him to their attention, and that interest has not faded.

He later moved to Sporting Club in Portugal, where he has developed further and become club captain, underlining his quality and leadership credentials. The midfielder has continued to impress, establishing himself as one of the most important figures within the squad.

Sporting stance

Sporting have been highly protective of their captain despite selling several players who featured alongside him in recent seasons. The Portuguese side has consistently viewed Hjulmand as one of the strongest members of the team and an essential presence in midfield.

Had they sold him earlier, the club may have struggled to maintain balance and competitiveness. His importance on and off the pitch has made him a key part of their plans, and they have been determined to retain his services for as long as possible.

Although he has remained committed to Sporting, circumstances could now change before the end of the season. The midfielder is believed to be ready for a fresh challenge after an impressive spell in Portugal.

Juventus receive transfer boost

In a boost for Juventus, Tuttomercatoweb reports that his entourage is now set to explore the market, and he has informed Sporting that he is ready for a new challenge. This development could open the door for interested clubs to make their move in the coming months.

The situation would allow Sporting to prepare for his possible departure while assessing offers for his signature. It is also believed that he could cost less than he might have done had he moved before this summer, potentially making a transfer more attractive for suitors.

Juventus are expected to push strongly to secure their target, but they are unlikely to have a clear run at the midfielder. Several other clubs are also interested and could move quickly once it becomes clear that he is available for transfer. Competition for his signature may therefore be intense as the next transfer window approaches.