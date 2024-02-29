Juventus has intensified its pursuit of Felipe Anderson by allegedly extending a contract offer to the Brazilian midfielder.

Juventus aims to secure him as their next club while he hesitates about staying at Lazio, who has also presented him with a new deal.

Anderson is enjoying a strong season in Rome, and Juventus believes his addition would significantly impact their team.

The Bianconeri aspire to sign him as a free agent, requiring them to prevent him from extending his contract with Lazio.

Tuttojuve discloses that Juventus has been working on the deal behind the scenes, presenting him with a two-year contract and an automatic option for a third year.

With several offers on the table, Anderson is presently evaluating his options. The report suggests that he will provide a response to Juventus in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Anderson has been in fantastic form for Lazio this year and might want to finish his European career at a top club like ours.

However, he has several other suitors, and if our offer is not the best he is offered, that could see him turn us down for another suitor.