Samuel Iling-Junior, a graduate of the Juventus Next Gen program, has been making a significant impression in their senior team.

Having broken into the squad last season, the English player has continued to showcase his talents after securing a new contract with the club. While serving as a deputy to Filip Kostic at the Allianz Stadium, he has become an important member of the senior squad.

Despite his importance, Iling-Junior doesn’t feature in matches frequently, which has attracted interest from Premier League clubs eager to bring him back to his home country.

According to a report on Calciomercato, an unnamed Premier League club is considering making a bid of 18 million euros to acquire his services in the upcoming days.

However, Juventus may not be willing to part ways with the talented attacker so easily. The Bianconeri value him at approximately 25 million euros, indicating that they see him as an asset worth holding onto. As a result, there remains uncertainty about whether Iling-Junior will stay at Juve or make a move to a Premier League club in the near future.

Juve FC Says

Iling Junior is one of our finest talents and we can expect him to continue to do well for our team in the future.

However, because we need money and the players we want to sell are not getting the required attention, we may offload the former Chelsea trainee.

He may also favour a move back to the Premier League, especially to a club that will offer him regular first-team action.

25m euros is a good fee, but it is probably too much for a player who has not established himself as a regular for us yet.