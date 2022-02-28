Juventus could get help from Mino Raiola in signing Alex Sandro replacement

Owen Wijndal remains firmly on the radar of Juventus as he continues to develop his game at AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutchman is one of the finest players in the Eredivisie, and several top clubs are looking to sign him.

Juve has been unimpressed by the performance of Alex Sandro in this campaign and this could be the Brazilian’s last season at the club.

The Bianconeri have used Luca Pellegrini in his place in some matches, but the young Italian is probably not mature enough to make that spot his permanently yet.

The Bianconeri is now looking for a more accomplished player and Wijndal fits that description.

It is not only Juve who has been impressed by his performances and that means the Bianconeri will face serious competition from other clubs for his signature.

However, Calciomercato says they have an ally in Mino Raiola and that could make life easier for them.

It claims the defender is being represented by the Dutch-Italian super agent and that should make Juve favourites.

Juve FC Says

Sandro looks to be on a downward spiral and it is only smart that we look to replace him.

The 22-year-old Wijndal is one of the finest players we can get to fill that spot in our team and we should move for him.

With just over a year left on his current deal, he should not be too expensive for us to sign, unless AZ wants to lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season.