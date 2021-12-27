Juventus could get the chance to sign this Man Utd man after latest twist

Juventus has been in the running to sign Edinson Cavani for some time now, but they face competition from Barcelona.

The Catalans are keen to become a top club in Spain again after losing Lionel Messi in the summer.

Goals have been a problem for them and they believe Cavani has the experience and goals to fix that issue.

The striker is struggling to get playing time at Manchester United and a move to Spain could solve that.

However, a new twist has emerged in Barcelona’s interest, which could make things easy for Juve.

Calciomercato says the Catalans are now refocusing on another area of their team.

They have just reached an agreement to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City and the report says they no longer want an attacking reinforcement, rather they would focus on signing a defender.

This has opened the door for Juve to sign him.

Juve FC says

Cavani is one of the best strikers we have watched in the game as he has scored several goals in Italy and France.

He is not young, but he is very experienced and would contribute tellingly to the Bianconeri if he makes the move.

The striker will want a guarantee of playing time and it remains unclear if his previous history with Napoli will prompt him to ignore a move to Juve.