Juventus could have been relegated to Serie B

Juventus has just been handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A after the FIGC reopened their capital gains case and it comes as a shock to the Bianconeri and their fanbase.

Juve had earlier been cleared of all wrongdoing before investigators reopened the case and now they will have to work very hard to even make the Europa League spots.

Max Allegri’s men will feel the punishment is unfair, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals after investigators reopened the case, they could even have handed Juve a relegation to Serie B as a punishment.

They were seemingly handed a punishment prosecutors think is lenient, even though the club plans to appeal it.

Juve FC Says

As long as we have maintained our innocence, we do not have to fear relegation as a punishment.

The authorities worked hard on their investigation and seem confident before handing out the punishments, but we must appeal this ruling and clear our name.

Fans will be hoping it gets overturned because losing 15 points means we will almost certainly not play in Europe in the next campaign, which is unthinkable.

For now, the players must continue winning games on the pitch to keep the club in top form and in a good place on the league table.