Juventus may have the opportunity to sign Udinese star Lazar Samardzic on a free transfer this summer.

The 22-year-old was one of the best Serie A revelations from last season, which almost earned him a move to Inter.

The midfielder had already undergone medicals, but a dispute between his father and famous agent Rafaela Pimenata over commissions and proxy rights sabotaged the operation.

In January, it was Napoli’s turn to try and lure the Serbian to Southern Italy, but to no avail.

In the meantime, Juventus continue to monitor the situation and could launch a summer onslaught.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri would have the opportunity to land Samardzic as a free agent in case Udinese get relegated to Serie B.

The Zebrette are currently 17th in the Serie A table with 28 points. They started the season with Andrea Sottil in the dugout, before replacing him with Gabriele Cioffi. Yet, the latter was sacked yesterday, with Fabio Cannavaro appointed as caretaker until the end of the season.

So as the source tells it, Samardzic’s contract includes a clause that allows him to rescind his contract with the Friulian club in the case of relegation.

But while this would be a boost for Juventus, the Serbia international won’t truly arrive ‘for free’ per se, as his father and agent Mladen Samardzic will still command a significant commission, especially if his son becomes unattached.

While this has been a difficult campaign for Udinese, the midfielder still contributed with four goals and two assists in 28 Serie A appearances.