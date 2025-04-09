Juventus is set to finish this season without a shirt sponsor after their previous contract with Jeep expired during the summer. The Bianconeri had hoped to secure a new sponsor for the season, but as of now, they have been unable to reach an agreement.

Despite engaging in talks with several brands interested in having their name displayed on the front of Juventus’ iconic shirt, the club has not yet received an offer that they deem substantial enough to finalise a deal. As a result, the Old Lady has spent this season without a financial sponsor, which means missing out on crucial revenue that could have come from such a partnership.

However, Juventus is hopeful that they can resolve this issue before the season ends, with a solution expected to be in place before the Club World Cup takes place in the summer. According to Tuttojuve, Jeep is reportedly interested in returning as the club’s primary sponsor and could feature on the shirt during the Club World Cup. This would mark the brand’s return to a prominent position on the Juventus shirt after their previous partnership ended.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Jeep is not the only company in talks with the club, as the report suggests that Juventus could potentially share the space with Visit Detroit. This dual-sponsorship arrangement would provide the club with much-needed revenue, although it is noted that Jeep may not be able to offer the same amount of financial backing they once did annually.

The importance of securing a shirt sponsor cannot be overstated, as such deals not only bring significant revenue to the club but also enhance the appearance of the shirt. Juventus will be keen to resolve this issue soon to ensure they can generate the necessary funds and regain their financial stability heading into the next phase of their season.