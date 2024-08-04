Juventus are reportedly eager to sign Porto winger Wenderson Galeno, and could try to include Tiago Djalo in the operation.

The Bianconeri are determined to add one or two wide players to their attacking ranks before the end of the summer, as their squad remains lacking in this department, especially with Federico Chiesa placed on the transfer list.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has drawn a shortlist of potential candidates, and this includes several Porto stars.

But while Pepe and Francisco Conceicao are on the wishlist, it appears that the Italian giants are particularly keen on Galeno.

The 26-year-old is a Brazil international who started his career at Trindade before joining the Portuguese giants in 2016.

After a series of loan spells, he eventually cemented himself as a key member of the squad. Last night, Galeno scored a brace in Porto’s 4-3 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Super Cup final.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are hoping to lure the Brazilian to Turin, but Porto’s 30-million price tag remains an issue.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are reflecting on how to reduce the cost of the operation, and a possible solution could be the insertion of Djalo as a counterpart.

The Portuguese defender joined the club last January but had to wait until the final day of last season to make his debut as he was still recovering from an ACL injury.

Thiago Motta omitted the 24-year-old from the squad list for yesterday’s friendly against Brest, indicating that the player isn’t part of his plans for the upcoming season.

But at the moment, it remains unclear whether Juventus are looking to offload Djalo permanently or only send him on loan to allow him to regain his optimal physical condition following the lengthy layoff.