With Adrien Rabiot likely to leave as a free agent at the end of the month, Juventus could resort to Davide Frattesi as a replacement for the Frenchman.

The Italian has different physical and technical characteristics but shares the Frenchman’s knack for scoring goals.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Juventus directors Francesco Calvo and Giovanni Manna met with Sassuolo representatives to discuss a potential transfer.

While the Neroverdi have set their price at 30 million euros, the Bianconeri will attempt to lower it by reportedly offering one or more young players as bargaining chips.

The first youngster mentioned in the report is Matias Soulé. The 20-year-old became a full-time member of Max Allegri’s first team this season, but he still struggled for regular playing time.

The second possible counterpart is Filippo Ranocchia, a 22-year-old midfielder who spent the last campaign on loan at Monza. While his Juventus teammate Nicolo Rovella cemented himself as a key player at Raffaele Palladino’s court, Ranocchia was often overlooked.

Finally, the source mentions Koni De Winter as the third Juventus youngster who could be added to the package. The Belgian is a 20-year-old defender who feature for Allegri’s side last season. This term, he managed to impress while representing Empoli, but his temporary Tuscan stint ended prematurely after sustaining a sideband injury in April.