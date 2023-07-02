Juventus could include youngster in talks to sign Berardi

Juventus is reportedly in pursuit of Domenico Berardi as they aim to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window. The Bianconeri have set their sights on some of the most talented players in Serie A, with the intention of reclaiming the league title and securing other trophies.

Among the names on Juventus’ shortlist, Berardi is a player who would undoubtedly excite the club’s fans. The Sassuolo attacker has consistently delivered impressive performances in Italian football.

According to reports, Juventus is now looking to finalise a deal for Berardi before the close of the transfer window. Paolo Bargiggia, writing for Tuttojuve, suggests that Juve is willing to include Koni de Winter as part of their offer for the talented forward.

While the specific details and negotiations of the potential deal are yet to be confirmed, the reported interest in Berardi signifies Juventus’ determination to bolster their attacking options and add a player of his calibre to their squad. Juventus fans will eagerly await further developments regarding this potential transfer.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest attackers in Serie A, so he will not come cheap. Sassuolo is also a good breeding ground for talents and they will feel they can turn De Winter into a superstar with regular game time than he will get in Turin.

Berardi will bring more goals and assist to our game and we absolutely need a player like him now more than ever.