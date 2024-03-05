The future of Adrien Rabiot at Juventus could reportedly depend on whether or not the club achieves two objectives.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in 2019 after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Slowly but surely, he cemented himself as a true stalwart at the club, becoming a bona fide locker-room leader as well as the club’s vice-captain.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old’s future is up in the air with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The management is hoping to reach an agreement with the 2022 World Cup finalist that would keep him in Turin for years to come.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Rabiot’s decision could intertwine with the two objectives.

The France international is currently at the peak of his powers and would like to take part in the most prestigious tournaments.

While he agreed to stay at Juventus last summer despite the lack of Champions League football, he wouldn’t want to miss out on Europe’s elite club competition yet again.

Therefore, qualifying for next season’s edition of the UCL is imperative for Juventus to keep Rabiot at Continassa.

Moreover, the midfielder is also intrigued by the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The first expanded edition of the tournament will take place in the United States in the summer of 2025.

Juventus, Napoli, and to a lesser extent, Lazio are still competing for a spot in the tournament.

The Bianconeri will be hoping that their Italian rivals get eliminated from the Champions League as soon as possible, as it would guarantee them a ticket to the global tournament based on coefficient points.