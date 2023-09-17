Jorginho’s potential return to Serie A and a move to Juventus in January is being discussed as a possibility. The Italian midfielder has been facing challenges in terms of game time at Arsenal during the current campaign, which has raised questions about his future in London.

While Jorginho resisted the temptation to leave Arsenal during the last transfer window, he might reconsider his situation if his playing opportunities do not improve. Several clubs have reportedly expressed interest in the Euro 2020 winner, and Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus is one of the teams considering his signature.

The situation at Juventus could be influenced by the possible ban and an extended period on the sidelines for Paul Pogba, which would create a need for a new midfielder. In such a scenario, Juventus might turn to Jorginho, and Arsenal could potentially allow the former Chelsea player to depart for a reasonable transfer fee. The coming months will likely provide more clarity on Jorginho’s future and whether he makes a move to Juventus or another club in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Joginho did well in Serie A when he played for Napoli and was a star in the Azzurri side that won Euro 2020, so he is a player with pedigree.

Adding him to the group in Turin could improve the quality of our options in midfield almost instantly, so we should really consider adding him to the group next month before another team does.