Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax.

The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012.

Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he moved to Bayern Munich.

At the German side, he is facing competition to play, and now he could be on the move soon again.

A new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is not happy with a lack of playing chances at Bayern, saying:

“Angry about the zero games as a starter? To be honest, yes I am. I always want to play but the coach has always chosen other players. I have to accept that. even if it is difficult.”

The report then adds the midfielder could be on the move again at the end of this year if things don’t improve, and Juve will make an offer for him.

Juve FC Says

Our midfield remains a problem spot, especially because we cannot call on Paul Pogba now.

The Frenchman is injury-prone, and he might be sidelined again when he returns, which is why a move for Gravenberch makes sense.

The Netherlands international could be his long-term replacement.