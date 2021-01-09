Juventus could land PSG star as a free agent in June

The Juventus administration have made a custom out of signing big names as free agents, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and even current boss Andrea Pirlo all arriving to Turin for free.

According to France Football via Tutto Mercato Webb, the Bianconeri are hoping to bring in Paris Saint Germain winger Angel Di Maria on a Bosman deal as his contract expires by the end of the current season.

The Argentine star has been an integral part of the Parisian side since his arrival in 2015 after a short and underwhelming stint at Manchester United.

The report adds that with the arrival of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino who recently replaced the departing manager Thomas Tuchel (PSG official website), Di Maria is willing to reconsider his position within the club.

The next few months should determine the future of the former Real Madrid star, who could end up remaining in France if his new boss reassures his position as an integral member of the squad.

However, if things don’t work out too well for Di Maria under the tutelage of Pochettino, then the Argentine winger would find a host of clubs lining up for his signature.

Although Juventus are currently focusing on fielding young wingers like Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, the addition of a veteran name could enhance their squad.

It should also be noted that Di Maria arguably enjoyed his best days on the pitch while playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014, winning a Champions League title in the process, thus, Angel could be tempted to rekindle his old partnership with the Portuguese superstar.