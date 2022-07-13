Juventus has been a long-term admirer of Torino defender Gleison Bremer, and this summer looked to be the perfect time for them to sign him.

The Brazilian was the best defender is Serie A last season, and some of the finest clubs in Italy have courted him in this transfer window.

Inter Milan seems to lead the race for his signature, but they are yet to sign him.

Bremer signed a contract extension at Torino last season, but it will not stop them from selling the 25-year-old.

They have asked his suitors to pay €50m euros for his signature.

However, that fee might be too much for anyone to pay, and they could miss out on a huge transfer fee if he doesn’t move in this transfer window.

This is because a report on Football Italia reveals that his current deal has a release clause that makes him available for transfer at around €15m from January of next year.

That has made Inter to slow down on their pursuit, knowing that he will be far cheaper in six months.

Juve FC Says

Bremer would be a good addition to our squad in this transfer window, and Inter could easily beat us to his signature if we wait until January.

Although Torino will not want to sell him to us, we can still make the transfer happen if we offer close to their asking price now.