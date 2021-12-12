Juventus could land two big-name strikers next month

Juventus needs new strikers as we continue to struggle for goals in this campaign.

The Bianconeri had started this season badly, and at almost the halfway point of the campaign, it doesn’t seem things will change soon.

One major issue with the team is a lack of goals, and it is a recipe for a poor campaign.

The likes of Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge and Alvaro Morata have failed to score enough goals, and that has forced Juve into the transfer market again.

Todofichajes says the Bianconeri could sign two strikers next month to revamp the squad.

It claims Juve is already in talks with PSG over the signature of Mauro Icardi as he struggles for playing time at the Ligue 1 club.

The former Inter Milan striker would bring goals to Turin, but the Bianconeri could pair him with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian remains their key transfer target, and their desperation for goals could force them to sign both of them.

Juve FC Says

Signing Icardi and Vlahovic next month is almost impossible, considering the club’s struggles with its finances.

However, landing either, even on a six-month loan deal,l would be very helpful to the team.

If Max Allegri is forced to rely on his current attacking options until the end of the season, then we should expect nothing spectacular in the second half of this campaign.