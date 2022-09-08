Last summer, Juventus directors succeeded in bolstering several playing positions. However, the club’s left-back issues remained unaddressed.

Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio remain Max Allegri’s two options for the role, while Gianluca Frabotta, Luca Pellegrini and new signing Andrea Cambiaso were all loaned out.

Yesterday, we reported the Bianconeri’s interest in Alex Grimaldo, a capable fullback whose contract with Benfica expires at the end of the season.

Naturally, the idea of signing the Spaniard on a free agent transfer sounds enticing for the Old Lady’s hierarchy.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Italians could accelerate the proceedings by trying to secure the services of the 26-year-old as early as January.

As the source explains, the Portuguese giants could be desperate to sell Grimaldo for a cut price if they fail to renew his expiring contract, which could pave way for a winter switch to Turin.

The left-back is a product of Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia, and has been sharpening his tools at Benfica since 2016.

Coincidentally, the Bianconeri will host the Eagles next Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in what will be an all-important fixture in terms of securing a spot in the Champions League knockout stages, especially following the Italians’ opening day defeat in Paris.