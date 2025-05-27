Juventus are keen to make Antonio Conte their manager, and this is one of the worst-kept secrets in football. Conte currently coaches Napoli and has just led them to the Serie A title, but history suggests he may not stay long after such success.

He has a reputation for moving on after winning titles, having done so before at Juventus. The club will not be surprised if he chooses to leave Napoli and return to Turin.

Last summer, Juventus had the chance to bring Conte back, but instead chose Thiago Motta as their manager. However, Conte’s strong ties to Juventus mean there is still a good chance they can convince him to come home.

Napoli are aware of the possibility and have already started planning for a new manager. Since winning the Scudetto, the club has been celebrating, but the time has come to address Conte’s future.

Conte set to meet Napoli board over his future

According to a report on Football Italia, Antonio Conte will meet with the Napoli board today to discuss what happens next. While the details are not yet public, sources suggest that Conte already knows what he wants to do.

It is expected that he will inform the club of his intention to leave, which would clear the way for Juventus to secure his services. This meeting could bring clarity to a situation that has been the subject of much speculation.

If Napoli and Conte agree on his departure, it will be a significant development. Juventus fans will be eager to see him return, as his managerial skills and winning mentality could help restore the club’s former glory.

Juventus await Conte’s decision

For Juventus, signing Conte would be a major coup. The club is looking to rebuild and return to the top of Italian and European football, and Conte is seen as the right man for the job.

Napoli will want to part ways amicably and find a suitable replacement quickly to continue their success. Meanwhile, Conte’s decision will shape the next chapter in his managerial career and could have a big impact on both clubs.

As the football world waits for the official announcement, all eyes will be on the meeting today between Conte and the Napoli board. The future of one of Italy’s most successful managers hangs in the balance.