Juventus could lose 6 players for Napoli fixture thanks to internationals

Juventus are at risk of losing six players for their clash with Napoli after the international break due to quarantine travel rules.

The Old Lady will be hoping that some arrangement can be made to have their full squad available for their upcoming clash with Napoli, with the risk of this year’s fixture being delayed much like last season, although the previous decision by the FIGC was to award our club with a win after the Azzurri were initially refused to travel for their match in Turin.

Any players travelling to South America are expected to miss our next league match, with the players needing to quarantine on their return to Italy, and judging by last season’s international breaks, we will also have to brace ourselves for further absences also, with a number of positive Covid tests and injuries constantly affecting us each time our players left to team up with their respective countries.

Some players are expected to undergo an extended quarantine of 10 days according to TuttoSport unless an agreement can be made.

With a number of teams set to miss sections of their players, you would imagine that something will be put in place to protect the credibility of the fixture schedule, but we will have to wait and see what decision is made.

