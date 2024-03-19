Juventus has been closely monitoring Rodrigo de Paul since his time at Udinese in Serie A and has maintained him on their wishlist.

The Argentinian midfielder, while valuable, is not deemed indispensable at Atletico Madrid, potentially making him available for transfer in the summer.

Although De Paul was linked with a move to Juventus in January, Atletico was reluctant to part with him on a loan basis, preferring a permanent sale. However, Juventus was unable to afford any player acquisitions at the start of the year.

As a result, De Paul remained in Spain, with his future anticipated to be resolved in the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus will likely seek to strengthen their midfield before the start of the next season, with De Paul remaining a target for the Bianconeri.

However, a recent report from Calciomercato suggests a new twist in De Paul’s potential destination, indicating that clubs in the Saudi Pro League have expressed interest in him. These clubs could present a challenge to Juventus for his signature.

Juve FC Says

De Paul has won the World Cup and might be open to leaving Europe at this stage of his career, which means we will miss out on signing him.