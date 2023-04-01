Juventus could lose another 25 points for salary manoeuvre

Juventus could be handed more points deduction as the Prisma investigation draws to a close and it could be a huge one.

The Bianconeri have already lost 15 league points for their use of capital gains and have appealed the decision.

The black and whites are confident the points will be restored.

However, more trouble is looming as a report on Tuttojuve reveals FIGC could punish them for paying some of their players under the table during the covid-19 pandemic.

The report reveals the FIGC could hit the black and whites with a punishment of up to 25 points, which would mean Juve will lose 40 league points this season.

They have amassed a good points total, but if they are hit by that amount of deductions, Juve could be relegated at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Losing 40 league points in one season is a death sentence. It would be ridiculous for authorities to hand us such a harsh punishment.

But the most important thing is for our appeal on the first punishment to succeed.

If that happens, it could also affect what is handed to us for the second one.