Juventus made several high-profile departures during the summer, parting ways with players who had long been integral members of the dressing room. These individuals were not only influential on the pitch but also played a key role in maintaining the cohesion and culture of the squad.

Upon taking charge, Thiago Motta made it clear that some established figures were no longer part of his plans. As a result, the club moved to bring in fresh talent, although the replacements have not convincingly outperformed those they were brought in to succeed. Despite the presence of some technically gifted individuals in the current squad, the impact of losing experienced figures has been felt throughout the campaign.

Impact of Losing Dressing Room Leaders

Among the departures, the exit of key leaders such as Danilo appears particularly significant. These players provided more than just footballing ability; they offered leadership, continuity and experience that helped guide younger or newer members of the squad. With their sudden absence, Juventus was forced to identify and elevate new leaders within a short timeframe. This transition has proven challenging, contributing to the team’s inconsistent performances.

The Bianconeri may soon face another similar loss. As reported by Calciomercato, Mattia Perin could be the next player to leave the club. Despite being regarded as one of the leaders in the dressing room, Perin has found it difficult to secure regular playing time under both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor. His role has been limited across both managerial regimes, raising questions about his long-term future at the club.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Uncertainty Over Perin’s Future

During the summer, Fiorentina reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Perin, but Juventus declined the approach. However, with his situation unchanged and his involvement on the pitch still minimal, there is growing speculation that he may request a move at the end of the season. If Perin does depart, Juventus would need to consider how best to fill the leadership void that his exit would create.

Perin’s potential departure would represent more than a change in personnel. It would be another shift in the team’s internal dynamic, underscoring the ongoing challenge Juventus faces in rebuilding not just a squad, but a united and resilient group capable of competing at the highest level.