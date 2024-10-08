Teun Koopmeiners has withdrawn from international duty due to an injury that may be more serious than initially expected.

The Dutchman has been a key player for Juventus since joining in the last transfer window and was gradually adapting to his new teammates before this setback.

Juventus had been hopeful that he would be fit for their next match after the international break, but that now seems uncertain.

The Bianconeri are closely monitoring his condition after he returned from the Netherlands national team camp. A report from Calciomercato suggests that initial tests indicate he may have suffered a cracked rib.

Further tests will be conducted to confirm the severity of his injury and determine how long he might be sidelined.

Juve FC Says

Losing Koopmeiners for a long time will be a big blow for us, and we hope that will not be the case.

He has been one of the best midfielders in the league and was hitting top form on our team before his latest setback.

If we lose him now, he will lose some momentum before he returns to full fitness and play for us again.