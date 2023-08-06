This summer, several members of the first team could leave the club before the end of the transfer session. However, the exodus could also include a Next Gen starlet.

According to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Luis Hasa could leave the club amidst uncertainty over his contract situation.

The 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder who has been making his way through the club’s ranks from a very tender age.

The starlet’s talent exploded in the recent U19 European Championship. He played a vital part in Italy’s triumphant campaign, delivering a host of decisive assists.

But as the source explains, Hasa’s contract will expire in 2024, leaving his future in great doubt.

The report claims that the Bianconeri might end up selling the youngster this summer to avoid losing him for free a year later.

Hasa played for Juventus U19 in the Primavera Championship over the past couple of years. Next season, he’s supposed to join the Next Gen squad and ply his trade in Serie C, unless he ends up at another club.

Juve FC say

Based on his Euro U19 exploits alone, Hasa is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents at Vinovo.

Therefore, we can only hope that the management reaches an agreement with the player over a contract renewal, as was the case with some of our other top youngsters.