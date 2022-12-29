Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad.

The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while.

However, they must continue to find value in the market regardless and have targeted free agents in recent weeks.

Two men they want to sign are Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and Youri Tielemans from Leicester City in England.

Both players seem on their way out of their present clubs, which makes it easier for Juve to make them members of their squad.

However, they are not the only club pursuing them and a new report reveals they are not even leading the race for their signatures.

Calciomercato says both players are closer to a move to Arsenal and the Premier League leaders will likely sink a double blow on Juve by landing them in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but so is Arsenal and they are having a better season than us.

If they win the league in England, they could steal any player from our hands and we might struggle to meet the salary they will offer these players to join them.