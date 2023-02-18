Paredes
Transfer News

Juventus could lose up to five experienced players in the summer

February 18, 2023 - 5:30 pm

Juventus will revolutionise their playing squad at the end of this season and some men have already been pencilled down to leave the club.

The Bianconeri have an ageing squad and know they must start bringing in younger players to get it up to speed by next season.

Max Allegri has already promoted the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli to the first team this season and will get more youngsters as team members in the next campaign.

With that in mind, Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri plans to offload Leandro Paredes, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria.

These players are either too old or would have run down their deal and the club cannot afford to keep them.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen team has some of the finest youngsters around and has the talent to do well for our first team.

However, we do not have to offload all our experienced players because some of the youngsters will still learn from having them around.

Allegri has been a manager long enough to know the players he needs to keep his side in good shape ahead of next season, so we trust his final decisions on his squad members.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Juventus wants Allegri to build a team based on young players

February 18, 2023
Allianz Stadium

Journalist explains how Juventus could get a small penalty from the Prisma investigation

February 18, 2023
Beppe Marotta

Giovanni Galeone says Allegri needs Marotta to support him at Juventus

February 18, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.