Juventus could lose up to five experienced players in the summer

Juventus will revolutionise their playing squad at the end of this season and some men have already been pencilled down to leave the club.

The Bianconeri have an ageing squad and know they must start bringing in younger players to get it up to speed by next season.

Max Allegri has already promoted the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli to the first team this season and will get more youngsters as team members in the next campaign.

With that in mind, Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri plans to offload Leandro Paredes, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria.

These players are either too old or would have run down their deal and the club cannot afford to keep them.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen team has some of the finest youngsters around and has the talent to do well for our first team.

However, we do not have to offload all our experienced players because some of the youngsters will still learn from having them around.

Allegri has been a manager long enough to know the players he needs to keep his side in good shape ahead of next season, so we trust his final decisions on his squad members.