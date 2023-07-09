Juventus could lose Zaniolo to a Saudi Arabian club

Al Hilal has emerged as a competitor for Juventus in the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo during this transfer window.

The talented attacker made a surprising move to Galatasaray in Turkey in January, and he has remained there since. However, it appears unlikely that he will stay with Galatasaray for an extended period of time, especially considering his recent admission that he is a lifelong fan of Juventus.

Zaniolo’s statement could be interpreted as a plea for Juventus to pursue his signature, a plea that the Italian giants may not want to ignore. However, they have other priorities to address before considering a move for the attacker, which could potentially leave an opening for other clubs.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, is now linked with a move for Zaniolo. The Saudis have been active in Europe, enticing players with lucrative salaries that are difficult to turn down. This could pose a tempting proposition for Zaniolo, potentially leading to a challenging situation for Juventus if they delay their pursuit of the player.

Juve FC Says

Zanioli is one of the finest Italian attackers on the continent and bringing him back home would be a big deal for us and other clubs in the top flight.

The former AS Roma man has made it clear he wants to join us. We should act on that and add him to our squad as soon as possible.

Hopefully, he would turn down the riches in Saudi Arabia to wait for us to make a move for him.