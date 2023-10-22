Trevor Chalobah has faced challenges in gaining playing time at Chelsea this season, even after a potential move to Bayern Munich fell through during the last transfer window.

Chalobah, a product of Chelsea’s successful academy, previously had a period where he was among the top defenders available in their first team. However, under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, he has found limited opportunities this season.

As a result, it is anticipated that he will seek a transfer away from Chelsea during the January transfer window in order to secure more playing time. Juventus is reportedly one of the clubs expressing interest in his services.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Chalobah has emerged as a target for the Bianconeri, who are in need of bolstering their defensive options. The report suggests that Juventus might make a move for him in January to provide an opportunity for him to leave his challenging situation in London.

Chalobah could potentially be drawn to this transfer, as an increasing number of English players are exploring opportunities in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Chalobah is a solid defender who has been unlucky to be out of favour at Chelsea. We need more centre-backs and he can also do well in midfield, making him an ideal signing.

However, Max Allegri will make the final call and must confirm that he wants the defender before we add him to the group.