Juventus has set its sights on Victor Osimhen as a marquee signing for the summer, and the Bianconeri are determined to do everything possible to secure the Nigerian striker’s signature.

Landing a key player from Napoli is never an easy task, given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. Historically, the Partenopei have been reluctant to sell their top talents to Juventus, and there have even been rumours of anti-Juve clauses being inserted into contracts to prevent such moves. However, the upcoming transfer window could see this rivalry put to the test once again, as Juve ramps up its pursuit of Osimhen.

A major factor working in Juventus’ favour is the presence of Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, who was responsible for bringing Osimhen to Napoli from Lille. Giuntoli’s connection with the striker could play a crucial role in negotiations, and he is expected to lead Juventus’ attempts to convince Napoli to do business.

According to TuttoJuve, an unexpected opportunity could open the door for a potential deal. Napoli has reportedly set its sights on Federico Gatti, a player who has developed into a reliable defender for Juventus. With Antonio Conte keen to bolster his defensive options at Napoli, there is growing speculation that the two clubs could explore a swap deal involving Gatti and Osimhen.

A straight swap might not be feasible, given Osimhen’s high market value, but Juventus could look to structure a deal that involves additional cash or other incentives. Such an arrangement would allow Napoli to reinforce their defence while providing Juventus with the elite striker they need to challenge for major honours next season.

Osimhen has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the world over the past few years, and his arrival in Turin would significantly enhance Juve’s attacking firepower. His pace, strength, and finishing ability make him a perfect fit for a club that has struggled for consistency in front of goal this season.

That being said, signing him will not be straightforward. Napoli will not let their star striker leave without a fight, and other top European clubs are also monitoring the situation. If Juventus is serious about bringing Osimhen to the Allianz Stadium, they must be prepared for tough negotiations and a significant financial outlay.