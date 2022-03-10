Juventus could make an exception to sign Arsenal man

Juventus is interested in a move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The former Lyon star has been in splendid form in this new year as he leads the Gunners’ charge towards winning a spot in England’s top four.

Despite his improved performance and importance to the London club, he is yet to sign a contract extension with them.

The Gunners want to wait until the end of the season to decide on his future and he could join another club instead.

Juventus is one of several European sides that have been monitoring him in the last few seasons.

The Bianconeri have been signing younger players recently, and the Frenchman doesn’t fit that description.

He would be 31 by May and will join Juve in the summer as a veteran if they make their move for him.

Calciomercato.it says the Bianconeri could offer him a deal as an exception to the age limit they have set for themselves recently.

Juve FC Says

Lacazette has been in good form recently, especially in terms of providing assists for his teammates.

The attacker will provide a much-needed experience to our current attack if he joins.

There is so much uncertainty surrounding the future of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, which makes a move for him sensible.