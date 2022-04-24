Juventus could make another Romero-type windfall this summer

Juventus made some good money in the summer on the sale of Cristian Romero. He had been on loan with an obligation to buy at Atalanta, and they made the transfer permanent to sell him to Tottenham.

That earned the Bianconeri some money, and La Dea struck a similar agreement over the signature of Merih Demiral.

The Turkish defender had struggled to play regularly in Turin and pushed to leave the club on several occasions.

He finally got his wish, and he has been in great form at Bergamo, which could earn him a move to a bigger club.

Il Bianconero claims Atalanta is prepared to cash in on the defender in the summer, and they will redeem his signature from Juve to sell him.

He joined them on loan for 3m euros, and they can make the transfer permanent for 20m euros.

With that in mind, they hope to sell him for 35m euros when the transfer window reopens and will pay Juventus for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta is one of the finest business partners Juventus has, and the Bianconeri will keep sending players there if it makes them good money.

We all know that Demiral is a very talented defender, and he was only struggling at Juve because we have other players who are better than he is.

He is showing his class at Atalanta, and we deserve to make money from his sale after taking a chance on him earlier in his career.