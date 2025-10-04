After a summer focused primarily on strengthening their attack, the upcoming transfer window provides Juventus with an opportunity to address another key area of the squad: the midfield. While Teun Koopmeiners was given further time to prove he could establish himself as a decisive player in Turin, the Dutchman continues to struggle for consistency. Although the club maintains faith in his potential, patience is not unlimited, and reinforcements are now firmly under consideration.

Many observers agree that Juventus’ midfield lacks the quality required to compete for top honours. At present, the team appears heavily reliant on the brilliance of Khephren Thuram to provide creativity and balance. This overdependence highlights the need for additional options capable of raising the overall standard of play. Without such reinforcements, Juventus risks falling short in the battles for domestic and European trophies.

Plans for Midfield Recruitment

According to Tuttojuve, Niccolò Ceccarini has discussed some of the club’s current plans for the January transfer window. He explained: “Juventus management, with Comolli and Modesto at the forefront, is monitoring various options for the midfield, a department that needs a quality addition as early as the January transfer window. Among the most closely followed names is Ayyoub Bouaddi, a young talent from Lille whose contract expires in 2027. The good relationship between the two clubs could facilitate a deal.”

This insight reveals not only the club’s determination to strengthen but also its strategic approach. By targeting promising young players such as Bouaddi, Juventus appears to be combining immediate needs with a long-term vision, ensuring that the squad remains competitive for years to come.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Getty Images)

A Crucial Opportunity

For Juventus, the upcoming window could be decisive. Addressing the midfield’s shortcomings in January may be essential if the team is to compete at the highest level during the second half of the season. The current group has been found wanting, and an injection of quality would provide depth, competition, and greater tactical flexibility.

If the club succeeds in bringing in the right profile of player, the changes could significantly alter the trajectory of their season. The coming months will therefore be critical, as Juventus seek to strengthen an area that has long been identified as its biggest weakness.