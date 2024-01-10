Juventus’ fans anticipated a bustling January transfer window, with numerous reports linking their beloved club to potential signings. Despite admirably sustaining a Serie A title challenge, the Bianconeri find themselves not quite matching Inter Milan regarding squad quality.

Entering the second half of the league season, traditionally more intense than the first, Juventus may be relying on luck, and success could prove challenging without squad adjustments. Earlier links to players like Domenico Berardi and Kalvin Phillips persist, indicating ongoing interest from the Bianconeri.

However, as we conclude the first week of January, Juventus supporters are left with only transfer talks and rumours. The winter transfer window for Juve has been surprisingly quiet, with little indication of imminent activity or new signings. Despite this, players like Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Iling-Junior have showcased improved performances in recent weeks.

Additionally, the return of previously injured players Danilo and Alex Sandro has bolstered the squad’s strength this month. While this resurgence may lead Juventus to reconsider the necessity of signings, relying solely on current options could be a significant mistake.

Arguably, Adrien Rabiot is Juve’s most influential player and he is also one of their most experienced and you can take it to the bank that when it matters, it is a player of his quality that Juventus will be relying on and renewing his contract for one year last summer is probably among the best pieces of business the club has done in a long time.

Sometimes, renewing contracts of high calibre experienced players is as good as a new signing, especially when you consider that not all new signings work out.

Although emerging talents like Yildiz, Iling-Junior, and Fabio Miretti offer alternatives for the second half of the season, neglecting the importance of experienced players in the trickier stages could be a critical error. Trusting youngsters who lack experience in title races may prove challenging without adequate support in demanding situations.

With at least two weeks remaining in the January transfer window, Juventus has an opportunity to reinforce its squad swiftly. While a new signing may not immediately impact the remaining months of the season, having an additional player to call upon during crucial moments could make the difference between winning and losing the title. Acting promptly is essential for Juventus to secure the necessary reinforcements and enhance their chances in the second half of the campaign.