Kenan Yildiz and Juventus have been locked in contract negotiations for several months, yet an agreement has still not been reached. The Turkiye international is keen to extend his stay at the club, and Juventus are equally determined to keep him, recognising his importance to their long-term plans. Despite this shared desire, discussions over the past few weeks have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Juventus have remained in regular contact with Yildiz and his representatives, but the main stumbling block has been financial. His entourage has requested a net salary of six million euros per season, a figure the Bianconeri have so far been reluctant to accept. That hesitation has increased concerns that the situation could become costly for the club if it drags on.

Salary Demands Create Uncertainty

The lack of progress has inevitably fuelled speculation about Yildiz’s future. With no deal in place, the attacker is now being tipped as a potential departure, and several clubs are believed to be ready to move quickly should Juventus fail to secure his signature. His talent and potential make him an attractive option, and the club are well aware that rivals could meet his wage demands without hesitation.

Juventus do not want to lose him and understands the risk of prolonging negotiations. The longer talks remain unresolved, the greater the danger of external interest becoming a serious threat. For that reason, there is a growing belief that the balance of power may now be shifting in Yildiz’s favour.

Juventus Ready to Reopen Talks

Encouragingly for the club, there are signs that a resolution may be closer than expected. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are set to meet with Yildiz’s entourage again in the coming days. This time, there is optimism that progress can be made, with Damien Comolli reportedly prepared to meet the player’s salary demands.

The men in black and white now appear to accept that Yildiz is a key figure whose value extends beyond the immediate cost of his contract. They believe he may be worth the investment, especially given the reality that other clubs could easily offer him similar terms. Securing his future is therefore seen as essential, both to protect their sporting project and to avoid losing a highly regarded asset.