Juventus could miss out on 135 million as Premier League loanees could all return

This season, Juventus have four players on the books who are currently on loan at various Premier League clubs.

Dejan Kulusevski joined Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022, while Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria signed for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively on last summer’s transfer deadline day. Finally, Weston McKennie made the switch to Leeds United last winter.

Obviously, all of these players have been deemed as surplus to requirements in Turin, which prompted their exits in the first place.

However, a report claims that they could return in mass next summer, as their clubs could opt against singing them on a permanent basis.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) explains, this would be a major financial blow for Juventus who would miss out on 135 million euros in transfer fees.

The financially struggling Italians are eager to collect some cash by offloading some of the deadwood, and the rich Premier League clubs represent their best hope.

But failing to sell the four players mentioned above would leave them in a tough spot. On one hand, these players would overpack the squad, especially the midfield department at a time when the club is increasingly focusing on a crop of young players.

On the other hand, Juventus will struggle to raise transfer funds and make way for new players on the wage bill if they can’t get rid of their outcasts.