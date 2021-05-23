De Paul
Juventus could miss out on De Paul as Simeone makes him a priority signing

May 23, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Juventus could miss out on Rodrigo De Paul after he became a top transfer target of Atletico Madrid.

The Argentinean is one of the most recognizable midfielders in Serie A and he has attracted the attention of Juve for much of this season.

This has been a poor campaign for the Bianconeri and a soft midfield has been blamed as one of the reasons why they haven’t been at their very best.

They would look to bolster that part of their squad at the next opportunity and De Paul has been linked as one man that could wear their jersey next season.

Juve isn’t the only team looking to sign him with Inter Milan and Napoli linked with a transfer for him as well.

The Bianconeri is now facing serious competition from outside Italy with Todofichajes claiming that Diego Simeone wants him and has asked Atleti to add him to his squad.

The Argentinean has just won La Liga for them and would have the backing of the club to improve the players he manages which makes this a serious threat to Juve’s chances of signing him.

If Andrea Pirlo’s side cannot secure a top-four finish today, it makes it even harder for them to convince him to join them.

