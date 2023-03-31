Juventus could miss out on midfielder if Lazio qualifies for the Champions League

Juventus has a serious interest in the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and the end of this season is their best chance to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has been one of the finest names in the Italian top flight for much of the time he has spent in the competition.

Juventus wants to make him a member of their squad from next season and is hopeful he will ignore Lazio’s offer of a new deal and join them.

However, journalist Furio Focolare says he might remain at Lazio if the Biancocelesti qualifies for the Champions League.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“I have different news about Milinkovic. He has no intention of leaving Lazio. The only thing is that he asks for a right team to do the Champions League.

“From the Biancoceleste environment, I report the news that they are quite convinced that they will get the qualification.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the years and continues to do well.

Adding him to our squad will improve its quality and he probably is the best man to replace the outgoing Adrien Rabiot.

However, we expect Lazio to do their best to hold on to him for another few seasons if they can.

If we can convince the Serbian, he will likely turn down a new Lazio deal, even if they qualify for the Champions League.