Juventus could miss out on Premier League striker as a suitor prepares impressive offer

Juventus could miss out on a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Newcastle United prepares to sign him on loan this month with a view to a permanent transfer.

The striker has not played for Arsenal since the start of last month and has been removed as the club’s captain.

He is currently with Gabon for the AFCON, but he might have played his last game for the Gunners.

A report via Calciomercato says Newcastle wants to sign him on loan for the rest of this season.

The Magpies have money to spend and need to do so to save themselves from relegation.

They are now eyeing a loan move for six months and the option of signing Auba permanently for £20million.

This offer might be too good for Arsenal to turn down and it means Juve needs to match or better it to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Auba could help the Bianconeri with goals in the second half of the season.

The former Borussia Dortmund man doesn’t have the best disciplinary record, however, he has the goals we need.

Signing him on a six-month loan is a risk worth taking, as we need more ruthlessness in front of the goal.

But if the likes of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata hit top form in this second half of the campaign, we should have no problems ending the season well without an attacking reinforcement.