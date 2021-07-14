Milenkovic
Juventus could miss out on signing Milenkovic if they don’t sign him this summer

July 14, 2021 - 8:30 pm

Nikola Milenkovic is a transfer target for Juventus this summer and they are facing competition from Tottenham for his signature.

The Serbian is one of the finest defenders in Italy and a key member of the Fiorentina squad.

La Viola is keen to tie him down to a new deal as he has entered the final 12 months of his current one.

Juve has been thinking about taking advantage of the situation to sign him from La Viola.

However, they haven’t been moving fast enough in that regard.

La Repubblica via Tuttomercatoweb reports that he remains on Juve’s radar ahead of the coming campaign, however, if they fail to sign him this summer, he would extend his contract with Fiorentina.

Transfermarkt currently values him at around $27.50m, a fee that Juve can beat down considering that he has a contract that is running down.

However, if the Bianconeri cannot do that and he signs a new contract, they should expect to pay much more for his signature next summer.

Tottenham could also take advantage of their hesitance and lure him to England before this transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old has made 121 Serie A appearances for La Viola since he joined them in 2017.

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 14, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    another one slipping by. thise greedy ones that stayfor the money…we will remember you!

