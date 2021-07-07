Juventus could miss out on signing shotstopper because of his transfer fee

Juventus remain keen to bring back Emil Audero as he continues to develop well at Sampdoria.

The Bianconeri need a new backup goalkeeper after Gianluigi Buffon left them to return to Parma.

They need another second-choice and Audero has emerged as one of the names that could make the move to Turin this summer.

However, signing him would be tough and SampNews24 via Tuttomercatoweb says Juve’s budget for a new goalkeeper cannot sign him.

The report says the Blucerchiati have no need to sell and they will keep hold of him unless a huge offer for his signature arrives.

Juventus on the other hand has no plans to spend a lot of money on signing a new backup goalkeeper.

The Bianconeri faces a limited transfer budget if they cannot sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and they are not prepared to spend most of it on a player who won’t be a regular.

One other alternative they have in their bid to get a deputy for Wojciech Szczęsny is to keep the returning Mattia Perin.

But the 28-year-old wants to play regularly and he is asking them to allow him to leave the Allianz Stadium.