Marcus Thuram is one of the many players Juventus are targeting ahead of the next transfer window when the Bianconeri hope to bolster their group again.

Several reports have linked many players with a move to the Allianz Stadium, but Thuram is a hot property at the moment.

The Frenchman would be a free agent in the summer after Borussia Monchengladbach refused to sell him at the start of this year.

That decision means they are prepared to allow the World Cup finalist to leave for free, but Juve is not the only club keen to add him to their squad.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals, however, that Juve is not the only club interested in a move for him, with Inter Milan also having an interest.

However, the report also adds that the striker will not join the Bianconeri if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Juve FC Says

Every player wants to compete in the Champions League and if we miss out on that competition, it would be hard to convince a target to join us when they have other options.

Thuram will improve our group, but we must now focus on defending ourselves in the court and performing well in the season’s remaining games.