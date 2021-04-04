Juventus could miss out on the chance to sign Arsenal man

Juventus is looking for a new striker and Alexandre Lacazette is one of their many targets.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Arsenal in this campaign, even though the Gunners are struggling to earn European football.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains arguably their best striker, but the Gabon man has struggled for goals this season.

As Aubameyang becomes unreliable, Lacazette has shouldered the goals’ burden and has been in good form.

However, the striker has just a year left on his current deal and the Gunners are yet to discuss a new one with him.

Juventus hopes to take advantage of their hesitation to bring him to Turin on a cut-price deal.

But Todofichajes says his form has impressed Arsenal in this campaign and the Gunners are considering giving him a new deal.

He has a few matches more to maintain his fine form and the report reckons that they will hand him a new contract if he continues to impress.

Alvaro Morata has spent this season on loan at the Allianz Stadium and Juve can make his move permanent for a fee.

However, it might be more sensible to sign Lacazette instead, if the Frenchman’s transfer fee is less than Morata’s.