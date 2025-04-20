Manchester United and Napoli are reportedly evaluating an exchange deal which would serve as a double blow for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are plotting an attacking revamp next summer. Dusan Vlahovic’s shaky form and thorny contract situation could prompt a sale, while Randal Kolo Muani’s deal doesn’t include an option to buy. Moreover, Thiago Motta’s departure means the club is no longer keen to maintain the PSG loanee.

Moreover, the management is reportedly desperate to get rid of Arkadiusz Milik who has been on the shelf for 10 months with no signs of a near return, so they will attempt to rescind his contract.

Therefore, Juventus are searching the market for one or more new arrivals. The club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has been dreaming of a reunion with his old Napoli pupil Victor Osimhen (currently on loan at Galatasaray).

Nevertheless, the Nigerian bomber won’t come cheap. His release clause is reportedly worth 75 million euros.

In recent days, Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a new candidate for the role. The 22-year-old has been struggling to find the back of the net this season, so he would relish a return to Italy, where he rose to stardom during his time at Atalanta.

But according to Il Mattino (via TuttoJuve), Man United and Napoli are considering a swap deal that would see Osimhen join the Premier League giants, and Hojlund heading in the opposite direction.

In this case, Juve’s chances of signing either player would fade in one fell swoop.

However, it should be noted that the Bianconeri have also been linked with several other profiles, including Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

The club’s transfer strategy will largely depend on Champions League qualification. If they manage to book their place in next season’s edition, they will certainly have more funds to spend on the market.